Is TikTok currently down for users? Some TikTok users took to X (formerly Twitter) after noticing issues with the comments section. Some users are reportedly experiencing issues with the comment section of the app. As per Downdetector, there have been a few reports of a TikTok outage, although the problem does not appear to be widespread at this time. Several users shared their frustration on X. One X user said, “Everyone rushing to Twitter to see if their TikTok comments are down as well.” Another X user wrote, “Why TikTok comments gotta be down, they forcing me to form my own opinion.” A user further noted, “TikTok comments down or maybe my internet trash.” As of now, there is no confirmation from ByteDance-owned TikTok on the issue. Elon Musk Net Worth: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Maintains World's Richest Person Status With USD 411.2 Billion Fortune.

Everyone rushing to Twitter to see if their TikTok comments are down Aswell pic.twitter.com/cSsY16Hv1A — alosnowyd (@Onanck) June 11, 2025

Why tiktok comments gotta be down they forcing me to form my own opinion — jawk tuah (@cashcartiahhfit) June 11, 2025

Is TikTok down for yall too rn? pic.twitter.com/09jfkT1JDX — Wormy (@WormySquirmie) June 11, 2025

TikTok comments down or maybe my internet trash — T🎶 (@tystackz___) June 11, 2025

