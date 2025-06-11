Elon Musk's net worth has increased again, reaching beyond the USD 400 billion mark, making him the only individual with the most wealth. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO maintained the 'world's richest person' status with its USD 411.2 billion wealth, according to the Forbes website. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is on the second spot in Forbes' The World's Real-Time Billionaire's list with USD 242.4 billion net worth. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk's net worth was USD 369 billion. Elon Musk's xAI Partners With Polymarket To Blend Market Prediction With X Data and Grok Analysis, Says More Integrations Coming Soon.

Elon Musk Net Worth Rose to USD 411.2 Billion

BREAKING: Elon Musk is now worth $401.4 billion. • The only individual in the $400B club • The richest person in the world. • Projected to become world’s first trillionaire by 2027. pic.twitter.com/PGqHTlOvX7 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 10, 2025

