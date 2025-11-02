Lava will launch its upcoming smartphone, the Lava Agni 4, soon in India. The smartphone maker has confirmed that the Lava Agni 4 launch date in India, which is scheduled to release on November 20. Lava Mobiles in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 2, announced the launch date of Lava Agni 4 and said, "Performance, Without Excuses." The company has recently teased its rear design with a dual camera setup. As per multiple reports, the smartphone may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and will likely come with a 6.67-inch display. It is also tipped to feature a 50MP primary camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging, and an IP64 rating. iQOO 15 Launch in India on November 26, Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Agni 4 Launch Date in India

