Lava Agni 4 will launch in India on November 20. Ahead of the Lava Agni 4 launch in India, the company has shared key details about the smartphone’s design and features. The Lava Agni 4 will come with a glass back and an aluminium frame design, which will give it a premium look and feel. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The upcoming device will feature a dual rear camera setup and will be available in two colour options, which will be Lunar Mist and Phantom Black variants. iQOO 15 Camera Specification Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on November 26; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Lava Agni 4 Specs

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Lava Mobiles). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)