Lava Mobiles has announced via the social media platform X that the upcoming Lava Agni 4 smartphone, launching on November 20, will be different from the Agni 3 launched last year. The company said, "With the first-in-segment curved AMOLED and dual AMOLED display, Zero Bloatware, and Free Home Replacement, Agni has redefined norms." Lava Agni 4 is rumoured to launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It could feature a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast-charging, IP64 rating, metal frame, 50MP dual rear cameras, and a 6.78-inch 120Hz Full HD+ display. The Lava Agni 4 price could be around INR 25,000. iQOO 15 Launch in India on November 26, Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Agni 4 Coming With AMOLED Display, Says Company

Lava Agni 4 Expected Specifications

Here is your first look at the upcoming LAVA Agni 4 back design: Specs : - 6.67" 1.5K 120Hz Flat display - MTK 8350 - LPDDR5X + UFS 4.0 - 50MP Dual camera setup - 5000mAh + 66W - Metal frame , dual speakers - IP64 , Glass back - Silver & Black color - Android 15 pic.twitter.com/AJLQW85iCz — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) November 1, 2025

