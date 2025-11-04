Lava Mobiles has confirmed that the upcoming Lava Agni 4 will feature an aluminium frame, sharing a teaser image today. The new smartphone will differ from last year’s Lava Agni 3, which featured dual displays. It is expected to come with 50MP dual rear cameras, a 6.67-inch 120Hz flat display with 1.5K resolution, a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, and a 5,000mAh or 7,000mAh battery with 66W charging. The Lava Agni 4 is likely to be priced around INR 25,000 for the base variant. Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Camera Launching in India in November; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features of This Flagship Smartphone.

Lava Agni 4 Coming With Aluminium Frame on November 20

