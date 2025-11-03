The Realme GT 8 Pro will be launched in India soon, likely on November 20, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which offers significant performance improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The company shared the Realme GT 8 Pro’s AnTuTu score, claiming that the device equipped with the flagship chip scored beyond 40,00,000. The smartphone was launched in China with a Ricoh GR camera, a 7,000mAh battery supporting 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, Realme UI 6, an Adreno 840 GPU, and a 6.78-inch flat BOE Sky Screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It features a 50MP + 50MP + 200MP rear camera setup and a 32MP front camera. The Realme GT 8 price in China starts at CNY 2,899 (around INR 36,100) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. OnePlus 15 Launch Scheduled on November 13, Feature OP Gaming Core, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Check Other Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 8 Pro Coming Soon in India

