Lava Mobiles has teased its new smartphone to launch on its social media platform in India. In its official post, Lava International said, "Hold on tight; the ride is about to get Xrazier!", hinting at upcoming Blaze X. In the teaser image, the Indian smartphone company only shared four sides, showing only a round-shaped camera bump on the rear and silver frame. This will be a new smartphone that will arrive in the Indian market after Blaze Curve and O2, which were launched earlier. Lava Mobiles might reveal the specifications and features its new Blaze X smartphone sooner. Samsung Galaxy Z Series Open for Pre-Reserve in India As Early Access Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event on July 10; Check Benefits, Other Details.

Lava Xrazier Smartphone Teased, Likely Coming in India Soon:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)