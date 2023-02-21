New Delhi, February 21 : The new Lava Yuva 2 Pro has launched in India with cool looks and specs to charm the affordable smartphone buyers. Priced affordably, this entry-level smartphone boasts of premium styling with a glass topped back panel and a triple rear camera setup. Tecno Pop 7 Pro Launches in India With Nice Specs and Small Price for First-Time Smartphone Users; Check Key Details Here.

The Lava Yuva 2 Pro from the homegrown mobile phone maker gets packed with MediaTek Helio G37 chipset backed with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot. It runs on Android 12 OS and is available in white, green and lavender colour choices. The handset is priced at Rs 7,999, and has gone on sale across online and offline retail channels.

Lava Yuva 2 Pro Launched in India :

