New Delhi, February 17 : The new Tecno Pop 7 Pro has officially launched in India, after a series of releasing teasers. This new handset is aimed at the first-time smartphone buyers and belongs to the entry-level segment.

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro is essentially an affordable global handset that aims to offer best smartphone experience to the first-time users with a very limited budget. Read on to know all details about this new device. iQOO Neo 7 Launched in India With Cool Specs; Check All Primary Details Here.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro Smartphone – Specifications :

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro flaunts a 6.56-inch LCD display with 1612 x 720 pixels (HD+) resolution and 120Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone gets powered by MediaTek’s Helio A22 processor backed with just up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone runs on the previous Android 12 topped with HiOS 11.0 skin.

The handset features a dual camera setup at its rear with a 12MP snapper paired with an AI sensor. A 5MP front facing camera is offered for selfies and video calls. The phone packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support.

The device offers dual SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C in terms of connectivity options. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack and a MicroSD card slot for storage expansion. Artificial Intelligence: AI One of the Biggest Risks to Future of Civilisation, Says Elon Musk.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro Smartphone - Price & Availability in India :

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro smartphone has been priced very affordably. Its 2GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 6,799, while the 3GB + 64GB variant is tagged at Rs 7,299. The handset is available in two colour options of Endless Black and Uyuni Blue. The Pop 7 Pro goes sale from February 22 onwards on Amazon India.

