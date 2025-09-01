Mamta Saikia has stepped down as CEO of Bharti Airtel Foundation after working with the company for 21 years. Bharti Airtel Foundation posted on social media announcing her departure. The company said that Bharti Airtel Foundation CEO Mamta Saikia stepped down to spend more time with her family. The company said, "Her unwavering commitment helped us grow, win recognition, and most importantly, make a real difference in the lives of millions of children across the country." Bidding her farewell and praising her contribution, Bharti Airtel Foundation said, "We are deeply thankful for her incredible journey with us and wish her the very best in the next chapter of her life." MPL Layoffs: Mobile Premier League To Significantly Downsize Its Team in India After Online Gaming Bill Banned Money Games, Say Reports.

Mamta Saikia Departs as CEO of Bharti Airtel Foundation

After over 21 years of dedicated service, Mamta Saikia has stepped down as CEO of Bharti Airtel Foundation to spend more time with her family. Mamta has been the heart and soul of the Foundation since its inception—leading with passion, vision, and integrity. Her unwavering… pic.twitter.com/YALtO9CLI3 — Bharti Airtel Foundation (@bhartiairtelfdn) September 1, 2025

