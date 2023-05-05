Ecommerce startup Meesho has laid off 251 employees citing cost pressures and race to profitability as reasons. According to an email by CEO Vidit Aatrey to employees, the company made "errors in over-hiring ahead of the curve."Meesho also laid off 150 workers around the same time last year. Shopify Layoffs: E-Commerce Company To Fire 20% of Entire Workforce, Sell Majority of Logistic Business.

Meesho Layoffs

Social commerce platform Meesho lays off 251 employees (15% of workforce). ⁦⁦⁦@viditaatrey⁩ cites cost pressures, macro climate and race to profitability as reasons. Admits to “error in over-hiring”, aims to run a leaner org, stay prudent with costs… pic.twitter.com/hmuUiHZfHs — Shruti Malhotra ‏‎ (@Shruti_Malhotra) May 5, 2023

