Shopify Inc. said on Thursday it would cut 20% of its workforce, marking the Canadian e-commerce company's second round of mass layoffs. The firm will also sell the majority of logistic business, the report said. Shopify and Flexport have agreed on a deal over the logistics unit. Volvo Layoffs: Volvo Cars Slashes 1,300 Jobs in Sweden as Part of Cost Cutting Measures.

Shopify Layoffs:

