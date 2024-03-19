Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that the tech giant is expanding its partnership with NVIDIA for artificial intelligence. The integration of Microsoft and Nvidia will accelerate generative AI for enterprises across the world. The tech giant also announced that Microsoft Azure will "adopt NVIDIA Grace Blackwell to accelerate customer and first-party AI offerings". Satya Nadella posted on X, "...as we build on our commitment to ensure customers have the most comprehensive platforms and tools across the Copilot stack, from silicon to software, to build their breakthrough AI capability." The Nvidia and Microsoft collaboration for genAI will be applicable across technologies like Microsoft Azure, Azure AI services, Microsoft Fabric and Microsoft 365. NVIDIA Blackwell GPU: NVIDIA Announces World’s Most Powerful Chip ‘Blackwell B200’ That Brings to Generative AI and Accelerated Computing.

Microsoft CEO Announces Partnership With Nvidia for GenAI:

Today we're expanding our partnership with @nvidia, as we build on our commitment to ensure customers have the most comprehensive platforms and tools across the Copilot stack, from silicon to software, to build their own breakthrough AI capability. https://t.co/qVatsiFpN4 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) March 18, 2024

