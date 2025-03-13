Samsung has announced a partnership with chip giant NVIDIA to advance artificial intelligence (AI) in mobile networks. The South Korean tech giant said that it showcased significant progress in technology and ecosystem development or AI-RAN, which could unlock the full potential of software-based networks with NVIDIA AI's platform. Samsung said, "The collaboration underscores Samsung's commitment to fostering a robust ecosystem and diversifying the computing platforms available." ‘Starlink, Welcome to India’: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s Message for Elon Musk’s Starlink After US Telecom Giant Partners With Jio, Airtel, Says ‘It Will Help Remote Railway Projects’.

Samsung, NVIDIA Partner for AI in Mobile Networks

Samsung Advances AI in Mobile Networks With NVIDIAhttps://t.co/PyYSH5Mw3v — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) March 13, 2025

