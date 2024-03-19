NVIDIA has announced a new class of AI Superchip (GPU) called Blackwell. Nvidia Blackwell GPU comes with a second-generation Transformer Engine that uses "Blackwell Tensor Core technology, which is combined with NVIDIA Tensor RT and NeMo Framework innovations to accelerate and train LLMs (Large Language Models) and MoE (Mixture-of-Expert) models. NVIDIA Blackwell GPU offers protection of sensitive data and AI models from unauthorised access with hardware-based solid security. As per a report, the Blackwell GPU from NVIDIA will power a new era of computing and offer twice as powerful training in artificial intelligence models compared to the current GPUs. Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip With 'Generative AI Features' for Flagship Android Smartphones.

NVIDIA Reveals Blackwell Platform To Power New Era of Computing:

BREAKING: NVIDIA reveals Blackwell platform that it says is 'powering a new era of computing' and is twice as powerful in training artificial intelligence models as the current GPUs. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 18, 2024

NVIDIA Announces New 'Blackwell' GPU:

BREAKING: NVIDIA has just announced a new GPU called Blackwell. $NVDA pic.twitter.com/5uwQPqo6iI — TrendSpider (@TrendSpider) March 18, 2024

