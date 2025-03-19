Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced an extension of the ongoing partnership with NVIDIA to bring the latest AI innovations. The CEO of Google and its parent company, Alphabet, said that the partnership with NVIDIA has spanned from the early days of Android to the AI collaborations of today. Pichai said, "I'm really excited about the next phase of our partnership as we work together on agentic AI, robotics, and bringing the benefits of AI to more people around the world." He also highlighted the NVIDIA GTC 2025 AI Conference for Developers. OpenAI Introduces PDF Input Feature for Developers, Allows Them To Generate Text With Provided Context Using Company’s Leading AI Models.

Google Extended Partnership With NVIDIA for AI Collaborations

Our ongoing and deep partnership with @NVIDIA spans the early days of Android to today’s cutting-edge AI collaborations across Alphabet. I’m really excited about the next phase of our partnership as we work together on agentic AI, robotics, and bringing the benefits of AI to more… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 18, 2025

