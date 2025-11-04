Microsoft will invest over USD 15 billion in the UAE by 2029 to strengthen technology and talent across the region. The announcement was made by Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He said, "Microsoft is investing $15.2 Billion USD in the UAE by 2029 to drive technology, talent, and trust." The initiative reflects a vision for advancing AI innovation, supporting economic growth, and ensuring that the benefits of AI reach businesses widely. This year, Microsoft opened its Global Engineering Development Centre in Abu Dhabi to attract tech talent. Engineers at the centre are developing new products and services for Microsoft and helping regional institutions to use AI and cloud technologies to transform their operations. Smith further noted, "Microsoft is committed to the future of the UAE and the strong ties between our two nations." Anthropic Announces Partnership With Iceland To Launch World’s First Comprehensive National AI Education Pilots Using Claude.

Microsoft Will Invest USD 15.2 Billion in UAE by 2029

Microsoft is investing $15.2 Billion USD in the UAE by 2029 to drive technology, talent, and trust. This reflects a shared vision for AI innovation, economic growth, and ensuring that the benefits of AI are diffused broadly. Microsoft is committed to the future of the UAE and the… pic.twitter.com/Wlk2OCanXS — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) November 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)