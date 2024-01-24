Motorola is set to launch its new Moto G24 Power in India on January 30, 2024. The new smartphone will be launched with a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging and two colour options - Glacier Blue and Ink Blue. Moto G24 Power will be launched with an Android 14-based OS. Motorola will launch its device with 128GB and 256GB in-built storage and 4GB & 8GB with RAM Boost - 2GB and 4GB respectively. Moto G24 Power will have the option to expand the internal storage up to 1TB. The new G24 Power will pack a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. Motorola will offer a 6.56-inch display in the device, a 50MP+2MP rear camera, and a 16MP front camera. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Buds 3 Launched in India; Know Price, Specifications and Features of New OnePlus Flagship Smartphones and Earbuds.

Moto G24 Power 5G Launching on January 30:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motorola India (@motorolain)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)