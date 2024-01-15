The Moto G 34 5G sale will begin on January 17, 2024, on Flipkart. Motorola launched its budget smartphone G34 5G on January 9 at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The device will be slim and sleek in Charcoal Black, Ocean Blue and Ice Blue colour options. The Moto G34 5G will be available in two LPDDR4X RAM and storage variants - 4GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. Motorola's G34 is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core processor. The G34 5G also comes with a 120Hz 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600x720 pixel resolution and 500nits of peak brightness. The device also offers vegan leather and a 3D PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) body. The smartphone also offers a 50MP primary and 2MP macro camera. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: iQOO 12 5G Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Available at Massive Discount; Know More Details.

Moto G34 5G Sale on January 17:

View this post on Instagram

