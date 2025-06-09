Motorola Edge 60 will launch in India on June 10, 2025. The company has announced that the phone will be available in two colour options called PANTONE Gibraltar Sea and PANTONE Shamrock. Motorola has also revealed the camera specifications, which will include a 50MP Sony main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera. The smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch quad-curved display and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. Edge 60 is likely to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Reports suggest that the Motorola Edge 60 price in India will likely range between INR 20,000 and INR 25,000. Vivo T4 Ultra Launch in India on June 11, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Motorola Edge 60 Camera Specifications

The all-new #MotorolaEdge60 is crafted for creators who demand more from every frame and every scroll. Launching on June 10 on Flipkart, https://t.co/YA8qpSWDkw, and at leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 9, 2025

