New Delhi, October 13: Vivo has launched its new X300 series in China with two flagship models, which include the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro smartphones. Both devices come with advanced features and specifications. The standard X300 model is priced starting at CNY 4,399 (around INR 54,700), while the Vivo X300 Pro begins at CNY 5,299 (approximately INR 65,900).

The Vivo X300 features a sleek design with a thickness of 7.95mm and weighs 190 gm. It comes in four colour options, which include Lucky Lottery, Free Blue, Comfortable Purple, and Pure Black. The Vivo X300 Pro is slightly thicker at 7.99mm and weighs 226 gm. It is offered in Free Blue, White, Pure Black, and Wilderness Brown colour options. iQOO 15 Launch Timeline in India Tipped, Likely To Release Next Month; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo X300 Specification and Features

The Vivo X300 is equipped with a 3D ultrasonic single-point fingerprint sensor and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. It runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and features a 6.31-inch display. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 200MP primary lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP wide-angle lens, along with a 50MP front camera. It is equipped with a 6,040mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless fast charging capability.

Vivo X300 Pro Specification and Features

Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.78-inch display and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. It comes with a 50MP main sensor, a 200MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The smartphone comes with a 50MP front camera. The device runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and it features a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support.

Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro Price in China

The Vivo X300 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 4,399, while the 16GB RAM with 256GB storage variant costs CNY 4,699. The 12GB RAM with 512GB storage edition is priced at CNY 4,999, and the 16GB RAM with 512GB storage version is priced at CNY 5,299. The 16GB RAM with 1TB storage variant comes at CNY 5,799. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Along With Samsung XR Headset Reportedly Launching on October 21 During Special Event; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Vivo X300 Pro price in China for 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 5,299, while the 16GB RAM with 512GB storage variant costs CNY 5,999. The 16GB RAM with 1TB storage edition is priced at CNY 6,699, and the 16GB RAM with 1TB storage variant comes at a price of CNY 8,299.

