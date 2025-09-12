Nothing Ear 3 earbuds will launch on September 18, 2025. The London-based tech company has revealed the design of its upcoming Ear (3) earbuds with a charging case. The design continues Nothing’s signature style, and in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), it is described as “Offbeat looks. Stronger signal. Material difference.” As per the post on Nothing, the charging case is seen to have a dedicated “talk” button. Nothing Ear 3 price in India is expected to be around INR 10,000. As per a report of The Hindu, the Nothing Ear 3 is expected to offer improved battery life of up to 40 hours and support more audio codecs. The earbuds may also come with up to 50dB of active noise cancellation to deliver an enhanced listening experience. Spotify Lossless Audio Feature Starts Rolling Out for Premium Users in Select Markets; Know How To Enable Lossless Audio in Spotify App.

Nothing Ear 3 Design

Offbeat looks. Stronger signal. Material difference. Ear (3) pic.twitter.com/zM75sk7W6d — Nothing (@nothing) September 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Hindu), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

