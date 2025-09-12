Spotify has started rolling out the Lossless audio feature to Premium listeners in select markets. Premium subscribers will get a notification in the app once the feature is available to them. The Lossless audio feature works on mobile, desktop, and tablet, as well as devices that support Spotify Connect, including Sony, Bose, Samsung, and Sennheiser. More devices, including Sonos and Amazon, will be supported next month. The feature is rolling out gradually across over 50 markets, and users in Australia, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, the US, and the UK are already receiving access. In a blog post, Spotify said, “With Lossless, you can now stream tracks in up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC, unlocking greater detail across nearly every song available on Spotify. So you can enjoy new releases and your favorite tracks, in the highest quality, while being immersed in the music." To enable lossless audio in the Spotify app, users need to head to the settings menu. This can be done by tapping on the profile icon in the top left corner and then selecting “Settings and Privacy” followed by “Media Quality.” Users need to enable Lossless manually on each device. Once it is active, a lossless indicator will be visible in the Now Playing view or bar, and via the Connect Picker. Meet Diella, the World’s First ‘AI Minister’ Appointed To Make Albania ‘Corruption Free’.

Spotify Lossless Audio Feature

We’re rolling out our best sound quality, Lossless, to Premium users. Find out more: https://t.co/mG78GMA8R6 pic.twitter.com/P2VzcAsc71 — Spotify (@Spotify) September 10, 2025

