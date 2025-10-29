Nothing has confirmed the launch of its upcoming Nothing Phone (3a) Lite on October 29, 2025, at 1:00 PM GMT (6:30 PM IST). Nothing Phone 3a Lite might be launched in the global market, and it is expected to be positioned as a budget-friendly option. As per reports, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Phone 3a Lite might be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, and it may offer 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The smartphone may come in white and black variants. It could feature a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging support. OPPO Find X9 Pro Price, Features and Specifications, All You Need To Know About Flagship OPPO Find X9 Series Launched in Global Market.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Date

Phone (3a) Lite. 29.10. 13.00 GMT. Light up the everyday. pic.twitter.com/VVNclQ6mEl — Nothing (@nothing) October 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Nothing). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

