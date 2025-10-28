Barcelona, October 28: OPPO Find X9 Pro has been launched in international market with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 flagship processor. The smartphone has been introduced alongside the standard variant OPPO Find X9 which has the same processor and design. The OPPO Find X9 series comes with a major design upgrade compared to the previous generation's OPPO Find X8 series. The camera alignment is different and features and specifications are significantly upgraded.

OPPO launched its Find X9 and Find X9 Pro smartphones in China on October 16, 2025. Now, both the smartphones have been introduced in the global market similar specifications and features as their Chinese counterparts. Check out the all the details of the newly launched OPPO Find X9 Pro smartphone. OPPO Find X9 Launched in Global Market Alongside OPPO Find X9 Pro; Check Starting Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO Find X9 Pro Specifications and Features

OPPO Find X9 Pro comes in international market with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and runs on latest ColorOS 16 based on the Android 16 operating system and also has Gemini AI integration. OPPO has collaborated with Hasselblad to offer improved photography experience to the users. It has the latest Hasselblad Master Camera System powered by the LUMO Image Engine. The smartphone has a 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto camera, 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary camera and 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide camera. The smartphone comes with OPPO Hasselblad Telephoto, professional kit for taking photos.

OPPO Find X9 Pro features a 7,500mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast-charging speed. The flagship has a 6.78-inch LTPO 120Hz display with 1.5K resolution and 3,600 nits of peak brightness. It supports HDR Vivid, Dolby Vision and HDR10 videos. The smartphone has IP68 and IP69 ratings. REDMAGIC 11 Pro Gaming Phone Launch Globally on November 3 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Check Other Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

OPPO Find X9 Pro Price in Global Market

OPPO Find X9 Pro price in global market started at EUR 1299 (around INR 1,33,600) for 16GB+512GB variant. The prices of other variants have yet to be revealed.

