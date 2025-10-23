OnePlus Ace 6 will launch in China on October 27, 2025. The smartphone will be introduced along with the OnePlus 15. Ahead of the launch of the OnePlus Ace 6, key specifications and features of the upcoming device have surfaced online. The OnePlus Ace 6 is expected to feature a Meta Frame. As per a post of (@OnePlusClub), the smartphone could offer a refresh rate of 165Hz. The device is likely to include a 7,800mAh battery, which may support 120W of fast charging. It is also anticipated to offer an Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. iPhone Fold Launch Delayed, Likely To Release in 2027; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Apple’s Foldable iPhone.

OnePlus Ace 6 Specs

OnePlus Ace 6 • 165Hz ultra-high refresh rate • Display P3 display chip • Support 165/144/120/90/60 frames • 7800mAh battery • 120W fast charging • IP66/68/69/69K rating • Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner pic.twitter.com/kkVAFkWLlC — OnePlus Club (@OnePlusClub) October 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)