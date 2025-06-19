New Delhi, June 19: POCO F7 5G will launch in India on June 24, 2025. The smartphone will come with advanced specifications and features. It will feature a Snapdragon processor and will come with a large battery. As per reports, POCO F7 may be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which is available in China.

The POCO F7 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup and may come equipped with a 3D IceLoop System supported by AI-based temperature control. It could also include a 6,000 sq mm vapour cooling chamber for better heat management. The smartphone may launch in Black and White colour options. As per reports, the POCO F7 5G price in India will likely be under INR 35,000. Trump T1 Phone 8002 Will Be Made in China, Not USA, Despite ‘Made in America’ Claims by Trump Mobile Company: Report.

POCO F7 5G Specifications and Features

POCO F7 5G is expected to feature a 6.83-inch display. It may offer 1.5K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and it could be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The POCO F7 5G will come with a dual rear camera setup, and it is said to feature a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. TECNO POVA 7 Series Teased With Wireless Charging and Triangle Camera Design, Launching Soon.

The device may include a 20MP front camera. The POCO F7 5G is expected to come with a 7,550mAh battery. It may support 90W wired fast charging and could also offer 22.5W reverse charging. The POCO F7 5G is expected to support WildBoost Gaming Optimisation 4.0 to enhance the gaming experience. The technology will likely deliver high-quality image rendering. Additionally, it is said to conserve battery life for extended gaming sessions.

