OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G launch in India is expected to take place on August 11, 2025. As per reports, the K13 Turbo Series might include OPPO K13 Turbo 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G smartphone models. Both the devices may come with a 50MP primary camera at the rear, while the front camera is expected to feature a 16MP sensor. The smartphones are expected to include a 6.80-inch AMOLED display and could be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. The company, in a post on August 4, 2025, has pointed out that the smartphones from the K13 Turbo Series 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. However, there are speculations that OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G may be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, while the OPPO K13 Turbo 5G will likely feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor. Google Pixel 10 Series India Launch Confirmed on August 21, 2025, Will Include Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Models; Check Details.

OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G Processor

Power or efficiency? Why settle when you can have both? With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and advanced 4nm design, experience blazing performance and enduring efficiency through every round, every tap, every time.#OPPOK13TurboSeries #OPphone #LiveUnstoppable #FANtastiK pic.twitter.com/WTLj2RTmNJ — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) August 4, 2025

