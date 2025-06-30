OPPO (Oppo) will launch its new Reno 14 series 5G smartphones in India on July 3, 2025. The upcoming OPPO Reno 14 series 5G may include the OPPO Reno 14 5G and the OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G. The company has started to tease the smartphone on social media platforms. In a recent post, OPPO teased the camera specifications of the upcoming smartphones from the OPPO Reno 14 series 5G. The OPPO Reno 14 5G and the OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G are likely to include a 50MP telephoto portrait camera with 3.5x zoom. The starting price of the Reno 14 5G in India is likely to be around INR 37,999. As per reports, the OPPO Reno 14 Pro might be equipped with a 6.83-inch display and powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. It is expected to feature a 6,200mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The OPPO Reno 14 5G could feature a 6.59-inch display and may run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. It is said to come with a 6,000mAh battery, which is expected to support 80W fast charging. OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5 Launch in India on July 8; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO Reno 14 Series Camera

You don’t need a wide shot to feel the moment. With the 3.5x Telephoto Portrait Camera, you’re close enough to feel alive—capturing emotions just the way you remember them. Real. Raw. Right there. Launching on 3rd July, 12PM#OPPOReno14Series #LiveTheAawaraLife #AIPortraitCamera pic.twitter.com/48kqgHIoXM — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) June 30, 2025

