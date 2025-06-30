New Delhi, June 30: OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5 will launch in India on July 8, 2025, with upgrades in performance and battery life. The upcoming smartphones are expected to feature faster processors and large batteries. Alongside the Nord series launch, OnePlus will also introduce the OnePlus Buds 4.

The OnePlus Nord CE5 and OnePlus Nord 5 price will be announced during the launch event. However, reports suggest that Nord 5 may be launched at a price between INR 30,000 to INR 35,000 in India. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 price might come between INR 20,000 to INR 30,000. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Tomorrow in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features Ahead of July 1, 2025.

OnePlus Nord 5 Specifications and Features

OnePlus Nord 5 is expected to come with a 6.74-inch OLED display. It is said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and will feature a 50MP main camera. The Nord 5 will likely include a 16MP front camera and is said to come with a 5,200mAh battery supported by 80W fast charging. The OnePlus Nord 5 is said to come with an IP65 rating to offer protection against dust and water splashes to enhance its durability for everyday use. Vivo X Fold5 Launch Soon in India With Slim Design; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Nord CE5 Specifications and Features

As per reports, the OnePlus Nord CE5 is expected to arrive with a 6.77-inch flat OLED display. The Nord CE5 may offer a 120Hz refresh rate. It may include a dual rear camera setup, which is said to feature a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front camera. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor and may come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The smartphone will likely come with a 7,100mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2025 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).