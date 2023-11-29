POCO announced its new POCO M6 Pro 5G variant in India with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Chinese company launched its POCO M6 Pro 5G in August, but it has now introduced a new variant with the same name. The base variant of the model offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is available at Rs 11,999. The top model of the POCO M6 Pro 5G is available at 14,999 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB. The company announced on its post on X that the top variant is available at Rs 12,999 during the live sale. The new variant offers a 50MP+2MP rear and 8MP front camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, and a 6.79-inch Full HD display. Redmi K70, Redmi K70 Pro Set To Launch on November 29 in China: Check Details Ahead of Launch.

POCO M6 Pro 5G New Variant Launched in India:

The POCO M6 PRO 5G sale is live on Flipkart!🔥😎 Grab the updated version with 8GB/256GB at just ₹12,999/-* Check the link : https://t.co/Vzb6gXmwyD#IntoThe5GSpeedverse #POCOM6PRO5G pic.twitter.com/7YgMarY2UG — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) November 29, 2023

