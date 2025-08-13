POCO M7 Plus 5G is launched in India. It comes with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor and features a 6.9-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is available in Chrome Silver, Chrome Black and Aqua Blue colours. The smartphone features a 50MP main camera. The device includes a 7,000mAh battery with 18W reverse charging support. POCO M7 Plus 5G price in India starts at INR 12,999 with launch offers. The sale of the smartphone will start on August 19, 2025. Realme P4 Pro 5G Price Range, Specifications and Features Revealed Ahead of August 20 Launch of Realme P4 Series 5G; Check Details Here.

POCO M7 Plus 5G Launched in India

"Power? We’ve MAXED it out. 📈🔥 ⚡ 7000mAh – Biggest battery in the segment 📱 6.9" – Largest display in the segment 💰 Starts @ ₹12,999* Sale goes live 19th Aug, 12PM on Flipkart! RT if you’re ready for the BIGGEST battery + BIGGEST screen combo ever! 🔁⚡ pic.twitter.com/mVdIkgACoX — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 13, 2025

