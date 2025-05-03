PUBG MOBILE (PUBG Mobile) shared a post on May 3, 2025, and announced a new event for its players. The upcoming Popularity Battle will give its participants a chance to win special in-game items like Dynamic Player Cards, Dynamic Info Cards, and Dynamic Backgrounds. Players can start registration of PUBG Mobile Popularity Battle from May 7 to May 14, 2025. The Popularity Battle will take place between May 14 and June 13, 2025. GTA 6 Delayed Till May 26, 2026: Rockstar Games Apologises for Delay and Acknowledges Excitement Around Grand Theft Auto 6, Says Game Will Surpass Expectations.

PUBG Mobile Popularity Battle

Join the new Popularity Battle for a chance to win Dynamic Player Cards, Dynamic Info Cards, and Dynamic Backgrounds! Registration Period: May 7 to May 14 Popularity Battle: May 14 to June 13 📲 https://t.co/pKPJkjyyWn#PUBGMSETS380 #PUBGMPOPULARITY380 pic.twitter.com/XMKZv7g6ES — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 3, 2025

