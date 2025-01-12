Realme is preparing to launch its Realme 14 Pro series 5G in India on January 16, 2025. The series will include two models, Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G. These devices will likely feature a flagship chipset, a 6000mAh battery, and a 7.55mm design. A Quad-curve display is also expected. The camera setup may include a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera alongside a 32MP front camera. The Realme 14 Pro series 5G will be available in different colour options. The Realme 14 Pro 5G will come in Suede Grey, Jaipur Pink, and Pearl White, while the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G will be offered in Suede Grey, Pearl White, and Bikaner Purple. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Set To Launch on January 22 During Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event; Know Expected Specifications and Features of Samsung’s Top Flagship Smartphone.

Realme 14 Pro series 5G Colour Variants

Inspired by Jaipur, designed for you. With the #realme14ProSeries5G, your lens becomes the perfect storyteller of Pink City. Experience the India-exclusive Jaipur Pink, launching on 16th Jan, 12 Noon. Know more:https://t.co/vQV3iG8gif https://t.co/FvbS1Zsyup Credits: Aditya pic.twitter.com/AgHckE4FqB — realme (@realmeIndia) January 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)