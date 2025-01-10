Mumbai, January 10: The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked date has already been confirmed on January 22, 2025, and during this event, the South Korean tech company will launch its new Galaxy S25 series. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to have significant upgrades compared to the previous Samsung Galaxy S24 series launched in early 2024.

Samsung is expected to focus on its Galaxy AI mobile system, offering new features and improvements over the last generation. Moreover, rumours hint that the company is planning to introduce a new Galaxy S25 Slim or Thin model. However, there is no official confirmation. Besides, brand enthusiasts are eyeing the top-end model in the series, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Xiaomi Pad 7 Price, Specifications, Sale Date: Here Are All Key Details About New Xiaomi Pad Launched in India With AI Intelligence Features, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will likely include the following models: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25, considering the thin or slim model a rumour. This time, the Ultra model is expected to bring several improvements in the camera department, offering better quality in low light and high-quality video coding.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Expected Specifications and Features

Samsung is expected to offer a 120Hz refresh rate in its flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone this year, which will have a 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display. The device may also include a 200MP main camera, 50MP telephoto camera, 10MP telephoto camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 12MP selfie camera. The camera setup will allow users to record up to 8K UHD videos at 30 fps.

The company may continue offering a 5,000mAh battery in the device with up to 45W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will pack a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite (Snapdragon 8 Gen 4) processor, offering higher performance and multitasking. The smartphone may include 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal non-expandable storage. POCO X7 Pro 5G vs OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G: Know Which Smartphone You Should Buy, Check Comparison of Specifications, Features, Prices and Sale Date.

In addition to these features, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may include an IP68 rating, an Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, a Dual SIM+eSIM option, a Bluetooth 5.3 version, NFC, and other features.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2025 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).