The Redmi 12 smartphone has been launched in India by Xiaomi. The new Redmi 12 series will be available exclusively in India for the time being and is a made-India product. The Redmi 12 comes in both 4G and 5G versions. While the Redmi 12 4G has launched in two variants, the 5G version has been offered in three variants. The phone's 4G avatar is priced at Rs 8,999 for its in a 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage model, while it is tagged at Rs 10,499 for the 6GB and 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Redmi 12 5G is priced starting at Rs 10,999 for its 4GB RAM and 128GB storage base variant, and goes up to Rs 14,499 for the top-end 8GB and 256GB internal storage model. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Get Titanium Frames and Innovative EV Battery Tech; Checkout the Persistent Speculations.

Redmi 12 Launched With Flagship Features at Budget Pricing:

Equipped with #Xiaomi's AI Algorithm along with Qualcomm® Spectra ISP will help you with - Efficient Noise Reduction - Faster Auto Focus - Great Low Light Images Keep watching to see some stunning shots! https://t.co/NoL60nj0VM pic.twitter.com/2DWOSH6mL4 — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 1, 2023

