Redmi A4 5G, a new budget smartphone, will be launched tomorrow in India, on November 20, 2024, with a quad-camera design on the rear and a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC. The smartphone will offer a 5,160mAh battery with fast charging support. In terms of design, Redmi A4 5G will feature Premium Halo Glass and Sandwich Design offering two shades - black and white. The smartphone will have a 50MP dual camera setup on the rear and a front camera. Redmi A4 5G will offer a 6.88-inch larger display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Redmi A4 5G Launching on November 20, 2024 (Tomorrow)

Just 1 day to go! The future of #5G is almost here. With the #RedmiA4 5G, enjoy the fastest speeds and top-notch performance for all your needs. Ab #IndiaKarega5G. Launching on 20.11.2024. Know more: https://t.co/WJnzQ4CgSA pic.twitter.com/yKoKgUujfP — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) November 19, 2024

