Xiaomi launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi A4 5G, in India on November 20, 2024. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset. The Redmi A4 5G features a 6.88-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone features a 50MP dual-camera setup on the rear, along with a 5MP front camera. The Redmi A4 5G is priced starting at INR 8,499 and is available for sale in India starting today at 12 PM. The smartphone will be available at Amazon, Mi.com, and Xioami retail stores. iPhone 17 Slim Likely To Have 6mm Thin Design and May Use eSIM Technology Skipping Physical SIM Card: Reports.

Redmi A4 5G Sale Begins Today

⏰ TICK TOCK! We're just 1 hour away from the grand sale of the #RedmiA4 5G! Are you ready to experience the ultimate power-packed 5G smartphone? Stay tuned: https://t.co/KxyPCgzEVR Ab #IndiaKarega5G — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) November 27, 2024

