New Delhi, November 18: Redmi is expected to launch its latest smartphone, the Redmi K80 series, soon. The Redmi K80 series is said to include Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro smartphones. The launch event is said to take place next week in China. The smartphones from the Redmi K80 series will come with the latest features and specifications.

The Redmi K80 series is anticipated to be released with a Snapdragon processor. According to reports, the Redmi K80 and the Redmi K80 Pro are expected to come equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. It is expected to improve accuracy and speed, which may allow users to unlock their devices quickly and securely. OPPO Find X8, OPPO Find X8 Pro Launch on November 21 in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Redmi K80 and the Redmi K80 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to a report of Gizmochina, the Redmi K80 is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The Redmi K80 Pro is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. These processors will likely enhance the performance of smartphones and may provide its users with faster speeds and improved efficiency for various tasks and applications. The Redmi K80 is expected to come with a 2K Huaxing LTPS display, while the Pro model will likely feature a similar 2K Huaxing LTPS display. iPhone 17 Pro Max Key Details Leaks; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Other Details.

The K80 rear camera setup may include a 50MP Omnivision OV50 main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. It is said to be equipped with a 20MP Omnivision OV20B front-facing camera. The camera setup for the Redmi K80 Pro is anticipated to include a 50MP main sensor, a 32MP ultrawide ISOCELL KD1 sensor, and a 50MP ISOCELL JN5 telephoto lens with 2.6x optical zoom. Additionally, the front-facing camera is expected to feature a 20MP sensor. According to reports, the Redmi K80 will likely come with a 6,500mAh battery and is expected to support 90W fast charging. The Redmi K80 Pro is rumoured to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery.

