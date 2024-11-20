Redmi A4 5G, a new budget smartphone from Xiaomi's sub-brand, will be launched today at 12 PM. The new smartphone comes with a 50 MP dual camera setup on the rear and a quad-camera design on the front. The new Redmi A4 5G will offer a 5,160mAh battery with fast charging. The device will feature a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 mobile processor and a larger 6.88-inch display. More details will be revealed during the launch. Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Redmi A4 5G Launching Today With Snapdragon 4s Gen 2

The #RedmiA4 5G is designed for those who do it all—powered by the @Snapdragon_IN 4s Gen 2 for peak performance. Experience gigabit 5G, exceptional multitasking, and impressive battery life, all in one device. Sale starts on 27th Nov, 2024: https://t.co/WJnzQ4COI8 pic.twitter.com/yP9TuXYPGY — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) November 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)