The Redmi K90 Pro Max is set to launch in China on 23 October 2025, offering a massive battery and advanced sound system. The upcoming Redmi smartphone is likely to feature a 7,560mAh battery supporting 100W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. The device is expected to be compatible with 100W PPS chargers, according to a report by India Today. It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with a D2 display chip, and is expected to feature a 6.9-inch OLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, it may include a 1/1.31-inch primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. On the rear, the smartphone is said to feature a BOSE woofer integrated around the camera module, delivering 2.1-channel stereo sound with excellent bass, clear vocals and rich detail. Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Pro Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Check Everything About New Realme GT 8 Series Launched in China Today.

Realme K90 Pro Max Bose Speakers Integration Teased

Redmi K90 Pro Max x Bose - Equipped with a 2.1 stereo system - Two super-linear speakers + an extra-large independent woofer - Tuned jointly with Sound by Bose, claims to deliver excellent bass, rich details, and clear vocals - Mobile acoustics build 2.1 stereo - An extra-large… https://t.co/FOQLXFF3jB pic.twitter.com/4h8BjaHO23 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 21, 2025

Realme K90 Pro Max Leaked Specifications

Redmi K90 Pro Max : ✅ 6.9" 2K 120Hz flat LTPO OLED, TCL M10 (same as 17 Pro Max) ✅ 50MP 1/1.31" 5X periscope OIS (same sensor as Xiaomi 17) ✅ SD 8E Gen 5 ✅ Main 🔊 : 1115 dual 🔊 (similar to iQOO 15, GT 8 Pro etc.) ✅ Rear : BOSE woofer (2.1ch stereo sound) ✅ 6700mm² VC pic.twitter.com/6MImZLZrqx — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) October 21, 2025

