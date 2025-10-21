Beijing, 21 October: The Realme GT 8 series has been launched in China today, 21 October 2025. The new Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite series processors and offer enhanced performance, larger batteries, an improved camera system, and various other upgrades compared to the previous Realme GT series. The flagships were launched in China today at 3:00 PM local time (around 12:30 PM IST).

Both the Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro feature a significant design upgrade compared to the previous Realme GT 7 series. They have RICOH GR interchangeable camera modules, 1-nit ultra-low display, slim designs, and many other advanced features and specifications. iQOO 15 Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About New iQOO Flagship Phone Launched in China With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC; Check India Launch Date.

Realme GT 8 Pro Price, Specifications and Features

The Realme GT 8 Pro has been launched in China with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with the Adreno 840 GPU. Additionally, it comes with an in-house R1 graphics chip that enhances the gaming experience by offering better visuals. The GT 8 Pro is launched with Realme UI 6 based on Android 16, with five years of updates. The smartphone features a 7,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Moreover, it has a 7,000mm² VC cooling system to help control the temperature. It is available in three colours – White, Green, and Blue.

The Realme GT 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch flat BOE Sky Screen display with a 3168×1440 (2K) resolution, 7,000 nits brightness, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. In terms of photography, the flagship packs a 50MP OIS primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 6x lossless zoom. On the front, the GT 8 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera.

The Realme GT 8 Pro price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (around INR 49,400) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, CNY 4,299 (around INR 53,100) for the 16GB + 256GB variant, CNY 4,499 (around INR 55,600) for the 12GB + 512GB variant, and CNY 4,699 (around INR 58,100) for the 16GB + 512GB variant. The top variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at CNY 5,199 (around INR 64,200).

Realme GT 8 Price, Specifications and Features

The Realme GT 8 price in China starts at CNY 2,899 (around INR 35,800) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration, CNY 3,199 (around INR 39,500) for 16GB + 256GB, CNY 3,399 (around INR 42,000) for 12GB + 512GB, and CNY 3,599 (around INR 44,500) for the 16GB + 512GB variant. The variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at CNY 4,099 (around INR 55,600). Samsung Galaxy XR Headset to Debut on October 21 During ‘Worlds Wide Open’ Galaxy Event; Check Expected Specifications, Features, India Timing and Where to Watch.

The Realme GT 8 is launched in China with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, R1 X chip, 2K 144Hz display, 50MP primary camera with OIS, 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 operating system. It features a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging. The smartphone offers NFC and IR functionality and is available in Dark Blue, White, and Light Green.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Realme Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2025 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).