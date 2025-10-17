The Redmi K90 Pro Max is confirmed to launch in China on 27 October 2025, reportedly with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The upcoming smartphone may feature a 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging. Leaks suggest that the Redmi K90 Pro Max will have a 50MP+50MP+50MP triple rear camera setup, a 50MP front-facing camera, HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, and a 6.59-inch OLED display with 2K resolution. The Redmi K90 is also expected to launch alongside the Pro Max variant with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. OPPO Find X9, OPPO Find X9 Pro Price, Features and Specifications, Here's Everything to Know About Newly Launched OPPO Find X9 Series in China.

Redmi K90 Pro Max Launching in China on October 27

Redmi K90 Pro Max launching in China on 27th October 📱6.59-inch 2K OLED Display 💾Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) SoC 📸50MP Main + 50MP Telephoto + 50MP UW Rear Cameras 🤳50MP Front Camera 🔋7,500 mAh Battery ⚡100W Wired Charging ⚙️Android 16, Hyper OS 3 🔊Speaker tuned by… pic.twitter.com/UucdyQ142X — TrakinTech (@TrakinTech) October 17, 2025

Redmi K90 Pro Max Denim Design Variant

Redmi K90 Pro Max Coming on October 27 in China

Redmi K90 Pro Max first look 😍 ✅ Speaker tuned by Bose ✅ 2K flat OLED ✅ Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 ✅ 50MP main 📸 + 50MP Periscope + UW ✅ Ultrasonic FS ✅ ~7500mAh🔋100W⚡ wireless⚡ Your thoughts on this design ? pic.twitter.com/2EUeRSIxVD — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) October 17, 2025

