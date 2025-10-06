Samsung has confirmed the launch of its new Galaxy M17 5G smartphone in India on October 10, 2025, with a 7.5mm slim design and an IP54 water- and dust-resistance rating. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will feature a 50MP No Shake camera capable of shooting stable videos and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the display. It will also come with the Circle to Search feature. Samsung has yet to reveal more details, such as the processor, additional cameras, battery size, and charging speed. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition To Launch on October 8 With Medieval Design, Ice & Fire-Themed UI and Limited Edition Gifting Box; Check Details.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Key Specifications Confirmed

Introducing the all-new #GalaxyM17 5G – The Monster in motion loaded with 50MP No Shake Cam for stable videos even on the move, durable Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and IP54 protection, 7.5mm slim and classy design and Circle to Search with Google. Launching on 10th Oct. Head… pic.twitter.com/QAuzVoQ6pE — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) October 6, 2025

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Launch Date Confirmed

The all-new #GalaxyM17 5G with 50MP No Shake Cam. Get blur-free videos, even on the move. Launching on 10th Oct. Head over to Amazon to know more.#MonsterInMotion #LoveForMonster #Samsung pic.twitter.com/Cn01alnzAj — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) October 6, 2025

