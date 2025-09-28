Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in January 2026. The series may include Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro smartphones. As per multiple reports, the Galaxy S26 series could be launched between January 15 and January 25, 2026. As per a tipster (@SamLoverBlog), the Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with a 6.9-inch display and could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 processor. The S26 Ultra will likely offer a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It may include a 200MP primary camera, 50MP Ultra Wide lens, 50MP Periscope lens, and 12MP telephoto lens. Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Design Tipped Ahead of Launch, Likely To Feature Swappable Modules; Check Details.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specs (Expected)

Galaxy S26 Ultra is coming. 🔥🚀💯 ●6.9” display 📱✨👍 ●200MP main + 50MP Ultra Wide + 50MP 5x Periscope + 12MP 3x Telephoto 📸🌟🔭 ●Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 💻🚀😎 ●S Pen support ✍️🖊️💯 ●5000mAh + 45W charging 🔋⚡👍 ●Qi2 ready ⚡📶✨ Would you upgrade? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/D9fwlGBaTi — Sam Lover - Welcome to Samsung World (@SamLoverBlog) September 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

