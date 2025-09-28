Realme recently confirmed that its upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro will be one of the first smartphones to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The company also revealed that the smartphone has crossed an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 4 million. It makes the GT 8 Pro a highly awaited device among users looking for a performance-focused smartphone. A new detail has now surfaced from a tipster (@heyitsyogesh), as the Realme GT 8 Pro is tipped to arrive with multiple camera deco, which seems to be swappable modules. It would offer a new design approach in the smartphone market. As per multiple reports, the smartphone is also expected to feature a flat display and a 7,000mAh battery. Vivo X300 Appears on BIS Certification, Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Design

Realme GT 8 Pro will likely launch with multiple camera deco.. These look like swappable modules.. additional accessories on the cards too.. Which one is your favourite? pic.twitter.com/7lrXjH0Hwb — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) September 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)