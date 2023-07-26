The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Tablets has Launched at Unpacked Event. The Galaxy Tab S9 comes with an 11-inch display, while the Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra offer 12.4-inch and 14.6-inch displays, respectively. The Tab S9 trio come bundled with an S Pen. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 has launched at $799, the Galaxy Tab S9+ starts at $999, while the Tab S8 Ultra has been tagged at $1,999. The premium tablets are up for pre-bookings starting today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Launched:

Discover the new #GalaxyTabS9 Series with three models that redefine the standard of premium tablet experience. #SamsungUnpacked​ Learn more: https://t.co/nz4y3gttD9 pic.twitter.com/hfb0w2lSPX — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 26, 2023

