Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) has successfully launched to the International Space Station (ISS) at 2:31 AM EDT (12:01 PM IST) on Wednesday, 25 June 2025. The mission is a joint effort by NASA, SpaceX, and Axiom Space as the fourth private astronaut mission to the ISS. The Axiom-4 Mission crew has four astronauts. The Axiom Mission 4 includes commander Peggy Whitson from the United States, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla representing India, Mission Specialist Slawosz Uznanski Wisniewski of Poland, and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu from Hungary. The Ax-4 mission crew lifted off aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They will be welcomed by NASA’s Expedition 73 crew on arrival. During their two-week stay, they will carry out microgravity research, technology tests, and outreach activities. Transporter-14 Mission: SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 70 Payloads on Rideshare Mission Into Low-Earth Orbit From California Base.

Axiom Mission 4 launched to ISS

LAUNCH! SpaceX Falcon 9 B1094-2 launches Dragon C213 with the Axiom-4 crew to the ISS. Overview:https://t.co/8iBrzkMFaa LIVE:https://t.co/VqoVOdTFpA pic.twitter.com/B05o03xvAB — NSF - NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) June 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)