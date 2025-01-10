Due to environmental issues, Blue Origin announced a delay in its first New Glenn rocket launch. Jeff Bezos' aerospace company said, "We're shifting our NG-1 launch date to no earlier than January 12 due to a high sea state in the Atlantic where we hope to land our booster." The Blue Origin New Glenn mission may be launched on January 12, 2025, as the company said that its three-hour window remained open for the same and would open on Sunday at 1 AM EST. SpaceX Starship 7th Flight Launch Set for January 13, 2024, Elon Musk’s Company To Test Payload Deployment, Re-Entry Experiments and Booster Reuse.

Blue Origin Delayed New Glenn Launch Due to High Sea State to January 12

New Glenn Launch Update: We're shifting our NG-1 launch date to no earlier than January 12 due to a high sea state in the Atlantic where we hope to land our booster. Our three-hour window remains the same, opening Sunday at 1 a.m. EST (0600 UTC). — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) January 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)